Current TV: Shaping a Brand Through the Presidential Election

The progressive cable news network, which may soon be for sale, has searched for its voice since former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and businessman Joel Hyatt cofounded it in 2005–transitioning from non-partisan user-generated media to documentaries to left-leading commentary. Over the last year, it has transformed with a slew of new, more opinionated talent and programming, infusion of humor, and most recently, a twist on the integration of social media and TV.

“You have to grab hold of an election year, because it’s an opportunity to put yourself forward, dabble, create, and try some things,” says Current TV president David Bohrman, who joined the network from CNN last year. With a reach of only 60 million homes, and a viewership that skews 10 to 20 years younger than other cable news outlets, Current is looking to actively engage with its niche, rather than simply deliver information to it. “When it comes to conventions, debates, and election nights, we can’t compete big, which costs millions of dollars. But we can complete smart.”

Convention coverage with comedian and “So That Happened” host John Fugelsang, former Michigan governor and “War Room” host Jennifer Granholm, “Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur, Al Gore, and former New York governor and “Viewpoint” host Eliot Spitzer

One of Bohrman’s pet playgrounds is the digital arena. (A holdover from his college days as an astronomy/physics major at Stanford, where the late astronaut Sally Ride was his graduate teaching assistant.) He first envisioned a combination chat and viewing experience 10 years ago. As CNN’s senior vice president, he set up an election night “blogger party” in 2006 at a Washington, D.C. bar, where CNN covered prominent political bloggers covering the election. During the 2008 presidential race, he enlisted the Magic Wall (a multi-touch screen display to help audiences visualize election analysis), and set up the YouTube Debates (where users could submit questions to candidates via YouTube), and hologram reporters (“beamed” into the New York studio from Obama victory celebration in Chicago).

At Current, he’s advanced its use of Twitter. In 2008, the network scrolled a live-viewer Twitter feed–a tweet at a time–at the bottom of the TV screen. This year–for its convention, debate, and election coverage–it culled all tweets pertaining to those events and organized them into 50 to 100 categories, such as swing states, hashtags, trending phrases, and mainstream media responses. It then rotated those theme threads onscreen. Audiences could gauge responses from the Twittersphere while listening to the debate and Current commentary. Concurrently, the network website ran an animated graphic of spheres attached to each category that increased or decreased in size based on the activity in each. Users could click on the spheres corresponding to the Twitter feeds they wanted to read.

Side-by-side TV coverage and Twitter commentary.

It was an extremely challenging undertaking–from designing text that could be clearly read on standard-depth TV, to setting up an elaborate configuration of computerized content and obscenity filters, as well as human monitors. “There are no FCC rules for cable, but our distribution agreements demand that we’re not X-rated, and we need to be responsible,” says Bohrman. “People are pretty sharp about being able to fool these filters. At the same time, we wanted to interfere as little as possible.”

The experiment was hugely successful. For example, according to Trendrr, which tracks social media impact, the second presidential debate garnered more than 550,000 tweets dealing directly with Current’s coverage, placing it fifth in network-specific tweets behind both broadcast and cable news outlets with far greater distribution–CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and FOX News–covering the debate.