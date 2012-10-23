Get Pummeled By This Animated Prequel to RZA’s “Man With The Iron Fists”

Fans of gritty, mid-’90s hip-hop already know that the Wu-Tang Clan isn’t anything to F with; but what of the Tiger Clan? With his new film The Man With the Iron Fists, the mastermind of the former is introducing the world to the latter.





Producer/rapper RZA (a/k/a Robert Diggs) will see his directorial debut released on November 2. Presented by his similarly kung fu-crazed compatriot, Quentin Tarantino, the movie stars Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu, and RZA himself. In advance of the premiere, though, the director has released a short, animated prequel with Machinima, the gamer-focused video network. Eric Calderon, who developed the Emmy-nominated Afro-Samurai series for TV, helped create the video, which unfolds like a motion comic, and features RZA’s blacksmith character meeting the mysterious Tiger Clan for the first time.

Watch a new video below from the film’s soundtrack, featuring RZA and The Black Keys.