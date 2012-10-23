The Digital Campaign: How Obama And Romney Are Targeting You

Horses and bayonets may have become the latest Internet meme to come from the last of the surprisingly comedic presidential debates (see also: binders ), but as a metaphor for how candidates–who, as of yesterday, were locked in a dead heat according to some polls–are reaching and mobilizing voters, its archaic inference couldn’t be further from the truth of the campaign. In the final stretch of the presidential race, each camp is employing the most state-of-the-art digital tactics and strategies to target undecided voters in ways Americans have never seen.

By using hundreds of data points you probably didn’t know were available, both the Obama and Romney teams are able to narrow with near surgical precision the persuadable voters in key states and serve them up political messaging on the specific issues the campaign predicts they’ll likely care about.





It’s the kind of progress that whips election strategists into a tizzy. More data… about everyone! But it’s also changing the very face of political campaigning. This evolution is the focus of The Digital Campaign, an investigative documentary from PBS’ Frontline that explores the impact of digital tools on the election cycle. Taking an unbiased approach, the film visits the digital HQs of both political parties to discover how the wealth of data is being sliced and diced to appeal to the people that matter with the messages that matter.

Using sophisticated algorithms, public data like address, gender, race and voting history is paired with the seemingly quotidian, such as Facebook likes, info gained from marketing firms, and web history gleaned from cookies. From there, assumptions are made about voters, who are then put into buckets–like “ours,” “theirs,” and “undecided”–which get more and more refined until potential voting patterns are revealed amid the arcane. As it’s described in the film, it’s the Moneyball of politics.

The documentary–which is online now and will air on PBS Newshour on Oct. 29 and 30–grew out of a Frontline initiative called Big Money 2012, investigating the effects of money in politics, says Andrew Golis, Frontline’s Director of Digital Media & Senior Editor. “We were interested in the ways campaigns are spending money–both in terms of new people or actors spending, like super PACs, and new tactics for how they spend that money, like how digital campaigns are affecting the election cycle. It’s become clear that this is one of the most dramatic shifts that’s underway and one of the trends that really going to define American democracy in the long term. It’s only just the beginning of what’s going to be a pretty dramatic transition in the tactics of American politics.”

What makes this shift so significant is the fact that an estimated one-third of potential voters are no longer consuming mass media, the main vehicle for political persuasion–they use cell phones over landlines and they watch TV on demand, not as scheduled, making them hard to reach. The Romney campaign calls these people (ironically) “off the grid” voters.





Adding a little bit of a McLuhanesque twist to the topic, The Digital Campaign is supported by Targeting the Electorate, an interactive website created by Toronto-based interactive agency Secret Location that replicates the experience of being served specific ads based on certain behavior. By inputting data points about your actions and media consumption habits into the site–your state, gender, age demo, primary phone usage, if you allow web cookies, how you watch TV, and whether you use social networks–you can learn how campaigns might be targeting you. Specific clips from the film are integrated in the interactive experience.