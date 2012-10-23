You’re Not About To Die Horribly: This Is An LG Stunt

After bringing us deep into the underbelly of criminal activity this past spring, LG’s latest stunt is also going dark in a light way: by simulating a brush with death for some unlucky elevator passengers.

In its latest promotion, LG lines the floors of an elevator with its new IPS monitors, which the company touts as having life-like colors. But how “life-like” are these colors? Enough to convince a series of grown adults that they are about to give up the ghost? Apparently so. Created by Amsterdam-based agency Superheroes, the stunt employs hidden cameras to show how passengers respond when the floor panels appear to begin falling away one by one, revealing the abyss below, and the certain death it represents.





Several commenters on YouTube, an admittedly not 100% reliable source, point out some ways in which the video appears to be staged, and furthermore it is true that the passengers do seem weirdly psyched upon exiting their simulated near-death experience. Another YouTube commenter suggests a perhaps more appropriate reaction: “woulda stomped﻿ the shit outta that floor after i realized it was screens.”