See Amazing Photography That Messes With Space, Time, Your Head

Sometimes great art begins with an accident. A sudden twist of the hand creates a shadow technique the painter might not have intended. In the case of multi-hyphenate artist Jay Mark Johnson , however, an accidental innovation began with the purchase of an $85,000 slit-scan camera.

“Within the field of visual effects, one type of work that comes up regularly involves replacing the background location in a movie shot with a different background image,” Johnson says. “This camera is particularly well suited for that task. I bought it on the idea that, with such specialization, I might have a unique niche to work in.”

The unusual camera captures very high resolution landscape images by slowly rotating in a circle, recording a sweeping panoramic view. It is designed to emphasize time over space. Elements in the environment that remain still are beautifully registered, but moving elements can be a problem. The closer they are to the camera, the bigger the problem.

“A photograph that might seem like a perfectly executed image can easily be compromised by a bird or a plane flying by, by the traversing of pedestrians or vehicles, by the oscillating of tree branches or even the fluttering of leaves,” Johnson says.





Such instances create odd stretched or smudged imperfections in the landscape photos, problems easily solved by digital retouching. Looking at the photographs in another light, though, it was exactly these imperfections that Johnson ended up becoming interested in.

“I couldn’t keep myself from thinking like an artist who employs bricolage, the practice of using discarded junk to create meaningful new compositions,” Johnson says. “Eventually I inverted the entire process. In the timelines I have been shooting over these last years, movement is no longer an unwanted problem. It is exactly what I focus on.”