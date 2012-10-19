advertisement
Will Ferrell Speaks Swedish In Sweden For Old Milwaukee Ads

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

While his company Funny or Die has produced a number of ads and pieces of branded content Will Ferrell has put his most indelible, and oddest, stamp on a series of apparently self-driven spots for Old Milwaukee. The latest of these finds him in Sweden.

In a series of at least four ads that appeared on Swedish TV, Will Ferrell appears in a number of scenarios to extol the virtues of Old Milwaukee beer. One of the spots even finds Ferrell speaking Swedish on the deck of a boat, accompanied by a brew and a fetching blonde. Swedish aside, this is not the first time the comedian has appeared on film in such circumstances.

Watch the new ads below.

Hat tip to AdFreak.

[Flag Image: Flickr user Matti Mattila]

