All Tiny Hell Breaks Loose In The World’s Littlest Car Chase

A camera pans across the grills and hoods of a race-ready row of pristine vehicles, engines revving like mad. It’s only after the cars take off, however, that we see that they’re actually very tiny and that an assemblage of bros behind them are controlling them with what look like giant joysticks. The latest installment of Gymkhana , this is not. Welcome to the greatest remote controlled car chase ever.





The team behind the game Need for Speed: Most Wanted partnered with MTV stars Rob Dyrdek and Chris Boykin (known collectively as Rob & Big) to create the video. Soon after the remote controlled cars take off, they’re hotly pursued by a fleet of tiny cop cars, as well as a helicopter. It’s only once a red Ford Mustang breaks away from the pack that things start to get out of hand. By the time a tiny cop car flips over a tiny version of the fruit stand that seems to cameo in every movie car chase, it almost does seem like a mini-Gymkhana after all.

Watch a making-of video for the chase below.