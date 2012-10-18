Romney and Obama Get Inside Each Other’s Faces In Fox ADHD’s First Official Video

Speaking of weird new web presences , the latest venture from Nick Weidenfeld, who used to oversee Adult Swim, is getting ready to launch soon. Although ADHD will mainly be a late-night programming block on Fox, it will also be dispatching typically twisted animated shorts online, the first of which was just released.





Robama, as you may have guessed from the portmanteau title, is an animated short about how the recent second presidential debate might have gone down had the two candidates been fused together into one person. For starters, it turns out that they cannot agree on what their Brangelina-like moniker should be (Omney or Robama). And much like the real-life opponents, they don’t seem to agree about much else either. Yet it all has a happy, if disturbing, ending.