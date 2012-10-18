Ex-“Onion” Writers Join Forces with Adult Swim for Fake Evil Corporation: “Thing X”

When you register for the website, which launched October 17th, a caption announces that Thing X is collecting your personal information in hopes that you may give it more “web clicks.” Most web entities tend to leave their thirst for pageviews formally unspoken, but not this one. Unlike Google, whose slogan was once “Don’t Be Evil,” Thing X is a proudly evil organization that wants your web traffic (and information about your “personal seepages”) via any means necessary. Or at least that’s the cover story. The truth is that Thing X is the new project from a group of former Onion staffers and . They still do want your web clicks, though.

“At first it was just a placeholder name for this thing we Onion ex-pats were gonna do together, but we liked the name and it stuck,” says Joe Randazzo, Creative Director at Thing X, and former editor of The Onion.

When the razor-barbed satirical news site announced in 2011 that it was consolidating staff into its Chicago offices, most Onion employees in New York were given the option to pack up and go. Randazzo was among a cabal of New Yorkers who decided to stay put, though, for various reasons. Soon after, Dave Willis, a comedy friend of Randazzo’s who’d created some of Adult Swim’s signature shows, got in touch to suggest finding a way to keep the Onion staffers together and work with Adult Swim. After much deliberation, the pair landed on a concept and set out to make it work.

Thing X is basically a metaphor for itself, minus the evil. It uses the idea of a modern web company hell-bent on snatching up pageviews as a chance to satirize digital culture in the same way that The Onion did the news. Not in exactly the same way, though. There’s a sensibility similar to some of the more dark and twisted Onion pieces powering Thing X, but the writers are also dipping into different genres such as horror, science fiction, and children’s programming to round out their tone.





“It’s basically a chance for us to do the stuff that we think is funniest without any sort of formal format like there was at The Onion,” Randazzo says. “There, it was all done through news voice, which is a wonderful template for comedy, but we just sort of wanted to break free in as many ways as we could from that and do stuff that we find really entertaining and things we haven’t seen before.”