WWF Canada Reminds You That Pipeline Oil Spills Are Inevitable

The proposed construction of the Northern Gateway Pipeline is slated to go through British Columbia’s Great Bear region. If that happens, the environmentally fragile region is all but guaranteed to sustain any number of oil-related disasters. Of course, this construction is not a forgone conclusion, and WWF Canada is reminding citizens as much in its latest campaign.





In order to show that spills from the Northern Gateway Pipeline are inevitable (unless the project is stopped), the ad takes place in a bizarro-world version of Earth. We see this world through the lens of the nightly news, here entitled The Inevitable News, and covering events before they take place. Tonight’s top story? A 300-meter supertanker, “longer than the Empire State Building,” has crashed into the shoreline of British Columbia, spilling bitumen (the notoriously dirty, toxic product of the Canadian tar sands).





Created by Toronto-based agency John St., this ad is the first of four separate Inevitable News spots set to debut on WWF Canada’s Facebook page in the coming weeks. The goal is to spread enough awareness to ensure that the events depicted on The Inevitable News never show up on the real news.