Behind The Bloody Social Media Coup Of A Sanitary Protection Brand

It is not an advertising category known for its sense of humor. But in the past few days, sanitary-protection (sanpro!) brand Bodyform has broken with convention to show not only that it has big enough balls to respond directly to Facebook comment in public, but that it also has an impressive taste for irony.

The story began a little over a week ago when a Facebook user called Richard Neill posted a comment on the Bodyform Facebook page lamenting being lied to for years about the “wonderful time of the month” women appear to be having–if sanpro advertising clichés such as white-clad women pirouetting on rollerblades are to be believed.





“Thanks for setting me up for a fall, Bodyform, you crafty bugger,” the posting concluded.

Then, after the comment went viral–over 80,000 people have Liked the post and thousands have commented–Bodyform’s owner, SCA, responded 24 hours ago (Tues. morning, Oct 16) by posting a video response to Neill’s comments on YouTube.

The one-minute, 45 second-long film, “The Truth, Richard,” features pretend Bodyform CEO Caroline Williams sitting at a desk in her office beside a jug and glass containing blue liquid–a visual metaphor long used in sanpro advertising. As the film unfolds, Williams, in a tone that’s no-nonsense-verging-on-paid-assassin, thanks Richard for his input and apologizes for lying for its “flagrant use of visualization” and the illusion it perpetuated for the good of man. The film is funny and strikingly raw for a sanpro brand, or any brand–it features, for example, dialog like “the blood coursing from our uteri like a crimson landslide,” and the indelible image of the CEO drinking the blue liquid and passing gas.

The idea for the tongue in cheek film arose after Bodyform Brand Controller Yulia Kretova noticed Neill’s post last Monday. “I found it funny, and by lunchtime it was clear social interest in it was building so I suggested to our marketing director we should do something, as the tone of his posting felt in tune for our strategy for the brand,” she explains.

Though a challenger brand in the U.K. market, Bodyform has a cultural resonance that extends beyond its core market thanks to a series of ads since the early ’90s which have used the theme song “Whoa Bodyform, Bodyform for you!”