Think Your Boss Is Psycho? “The Girl” Studies Alfred Hitchcock’s Obsession With Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren in The Birds

Based on Donald Spoto’s book Spellbound by Beauty: Alfred Hitchcock and His Leading Ladies and written by Gwyneth Hughes, the film, premiering on HBO Saturday, October 20, chronicles Alfred Hitchcock’s obsession with leading lady Tippi Hedren during the filming of The Birds and Marnie. Hitchcock was relentless in his pursuit of Hedren and vindictive when she turned down his sexual advances, punishing the actress by forcing her to endure all sorts of unnecessary discomfort, according to Spoto’s book and Hedren’s recollection of that period.

Take the filming of the famous attic scene from The Birds. It needlessly stretched on for days as Hitchcock sat in his director’s chair dispassionately observing Hedren being pecked at and scratched by real birds.

And it was when he was recreating this scene for The Girl that Jarrold found himself sitting in his director’s chair “squirming and feeling a little bit like Hitchcock” as he watched Sienna Miller, who plays Hedren, crouching on the floor fending off an onslaught of birds continuously shooed at her by a bird wrangler.

“Sienna was fantastic. She just went on and on, but at a certain point we had to stop because it was absolutely exhausting and very unpleasant for her. It’s difficult as a director. You get very close to a line,” says Jarrold, who unlike Hitchcock, spent less than a day shooting the difficult scene.

Director Julian Jarrold and Sienna Miller

“There’s no doubt this experience did make me more sensitive to my role as a director,” Jarrold adds, noting that he is collaborative with actors, letting them in on his plans, while Hitchcock was known to be less communicative.

A British television and film director whose credits range from a modern television adaptation of The Canterbury Tales to the feature film Kinky Boots, Jarrold has, like any director, studied Hitchcock’s work. “I was sort of puzzled and fascinated by his later films because they often have a slightly strange relationship between the man and the blonde,” he says, citing Vertigo. “It has been a favorite of mine, but I never completely understood it. It was made before the instances [with Hedren] we’re talking about, but there are some strange similarities in the way Hitchcock treated her and in the way that the blonde in that movie is sort of created from scratch in the guise of what the man wants.”