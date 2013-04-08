Do Wind Turbines Cause A Secret Disease That Drives You Crazy?

People living near wind turbines say they can’t sleep, can’t think straight; that sub-audible, low-frequency sound is causing them sickness, earache, depression, and tinnitus.

But are their conditions real or imaginary?

Several recent studies have looked at “wind turbine syndrome” (WTS), giving hope to both believers and deniers–though more to the latter. Most researchers put the condition down to a “nocebo effect,” where patients are warned they’ll become sick and do. They don’t doubt that people are ill, but they say turbines are unlikely to be the cause.

“The claims of the existence of wind turbine syndrome have been met with heavy skepticism from a host of experts in energy and public health,” says Audrey Carlsen, writing at npr.org. “The World Health Organization, which classifies diseases, does not recognize wind turbine syndrome nor does any other medical institution.”

Simon Chapman, a professor of public health at Sydney University, found that more than two-thirds of complaints in Australia centered on wind farms that had been targeted by wind opponents. People living near farms where there had been little opposition tended not to complain.

He told the Guardian:

..in about 2009, things started ramping up and these people discovered if you started saying it was a health problem, a lot more people would sit up and pay attention. It’s essentially a sociological phenomenon.

At Slate, Keith Kloor writes of another study showing that it’s possible to induce WTS: