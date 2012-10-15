Wherever Brad Pitt Goes, There You Are (According to Chanel)

Words: They sound a whole lot better when Brad Pitt is saying them. At least that’s the philosophy behind Chanel’s highly touted new ad starring the goateed golden boy, and it’s kind of hard to argue. Every word Pitt says in the spot, Chanel’s first-ever to feature a male superstar, has an instantly recognizable honeyed rasp. The bargain-bin spirituality content of these words may or may not have been culled together from outtakes of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, but that is beside the point. (The point is Pitt.)