Deutsch L.A. Launches Product Development Unit, Inventionist

As we’ve noted here, on an ongoing basis, advertising agencies are getting serious about product development. Be it a desire to create beyond the parameters of a campaign, the ability to attract diverse talent, or the pressure to establish new streams of revenue, agencies are beginning to redefine their offering to clients. Yet, there’s a significant question at the root of this shift: Should agencies be creating product in the first place?

Winston Binch, chief digital officer of Deutsch L.A., thinks so. In fact, he thinks agencies are better poised than others to create products that consumers will actually use. “I think marketers make really great inventors because we understand culture, we understand people.”

Deutsch L.A. is now able to put that theory to the test with the launch of Inventionist, a product invention arm that will focus on inventing new ways of working and offering product as a marketing solution.





“The most successful digital I’ve worked on has been in the platform and app space,” says Binch, who before joining Deutsch was behind digital products such as Domino’s Pizza Tracker at Crispin Porter + Bogusky. “Product has the power to improve and drive marketing by creating real value, solve real problems and create long-term connections with people,” he says.

When it comes to product ideas, the challenge for agencies is that rarely is the instruction to invent something on a client deliverables list. And if it’s not on the list, there’s likely no budget or time for anything above and beyond. Binch says the idea behind Inventionist is to create a framework and a process for clients to dabble in bigger, non-campaign ideas with very few strings attached.

It works like this: For $10,000 any client (regardless of AOR status) can engage the Inventionists, led by director of invention Bud Cadell and a small dedicated team. The first stage is a five-day sprint in which digital product ideas are matched to a business problem. A 45-day prototyping process follows and finished products are launched within six months. Its first client, Esurance, is in the midst of a five-day sprint.

“What we wanted to do was make it easier for clients to invest in this type of thinking and this type of work, and not force them to buy it as part of a standard marketing deliverable,” says Binch. “It’s tough for even the best client to sign off on that because they have objectives to meet. I think that’s why you don’t see more Nike+’s, because they don’t fit into that marketing package easily.”