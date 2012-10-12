David Fincher Beseeches Us All (Individually) To Kick In For “The Goon” Kickstarter Campaign

The 12-year-old Dark Horse comic book series The Goon has a habit of juggling a multitude of genres. It has zombies, it has mafiosi, it has killer robots–sometimes all at once. Fittingly enough, in a video supporting the Kickstarter efforts to get The Goon on the big screen, David Fincher takes time out to appeal to several different niche demographics individually. You’re probably in one of them.





The Fight Club director has been working for years with Blur Studios and comic creator Eric Powell to get a movie version of The Goon off the ground. Previous efforts involved making a proof of concept trailer, featuring the vocal talents of Paul Giamatti and Clancy Brown. Now Fincher is appealing to the Kickstarter community by addressing them in groups. His video appeal to potential donors includes pleas to fans of Marvel comics, liberals, Little Orphan Annie fans, and several other segments of the mass population.

What the director and his collaborators are hoping to do is raise enough funds to create a feature-length “story reel”–a rough edit of storyboards combined with music and sound effects–around Eric Powell’s script. If this ambitious effort doesn’t convince Hollywood to make The Goon, though, perhaps actual goons will have to be called in to knock on some studio doors. Nobody wants that, though.

Watch the video for the Kickstarter project below:

