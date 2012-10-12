New One Kings Lane Campaign Maintains That “Design Is Never Done”

One Kings Lane sells premium home decor items online, everything from pillows and lounge chairs to vintage European posters, and until now the company has relied on direct response advertising and PR to build its customer base. But this weekend the flash sales site is launching its first-ever national brand campaign, created by Wieden + Kennedy New York.
Why now? “We really wanted to get our foundation in a good place as it relates to the site and the merchandise, and we feel like after three years we’re ready, and now it’s really time to get loud with our story,” says One Kings Lane CMO Greg Fant.
The theme of the campaign is “Design is Never Done.” Wieden+Kennedy creative director Julia Leach remembers spotting those four words on one of her creative team’s general write-ups during the development phase of the campaign and pouncing on the idea. “When I saw that phrase, I isolated it really quickly,” she says, “and we just built on it.”
Fant says Design is Never Done is on target because the type of home décor enthusiast who shops on One Kings Lane is always on the lookout for something new and interesting. “For them, design never ends,” Fant says.
The concept will first be seen in action in “The Broken Lamp.” Making its television debut during this Sunday’s episode of the ABC series Revenge, the commercial begins with a dog tipping over–and breaking–a lamp in a woman’s bedroom. She replaces it, and as time goes on, we see the room’s decor evolve with the addition of bedding, artwork, pillows, a rug, and a canvas bag full of toys as her family grows.
“The Move-In,” another spot breaking soon, depicts a couple moving in together and combining their tastes, and there are plans to produce a third commercial featuring empty nesters in 2013.
The varying ages and life stages of the people featured in the television spots speak to the fact that One Kings Lane is frequented by visitors of all ages. “One Kings Lane is age agnostic,” Leach says.
According to Fant, the site’s shoppers range from young people in their twenties who are decorating their first apartment to middle-aged people raising a family to empty nesters who are re-designing their living space now that their kids are gone.
In addition to appealing to interior design buffs, the spots are also designed to convey the breadth of merchandise and ever-changing inventory offered by One Kings Lane, Leach adds. The online retailer turns over merchandise quickly via flash sales. Items are offered for 72 hours then are no longer available.
Beyond television, the “Design is Never Done” campaign will live online through digital banners. There will be a series of homepage takeovers next week, targeting home and shelter sites ranging from Architectural Digest to House Beautiful. Like the television spots, the banners will portray the evolution of a particular room, with a storyline including various life events. “The Wieden ethos is to bring things to life in a narrative way and in an emotionally inspired way,” Leach says.
Social media will also play a large role in the campaign. One Kings Lane will share a preview of “The Broken Lamp” with its Facebook fans and Twitter followers prior to the spot’s television debut. (The Twitter hashtag for the campaign is #designisneverdone.) Additionally, the campaign will be shared and promoted in various ways via all of One Kings Lane’s social media channels, including Pinterest and Instagram.
In Design is Never Done, Fant believes Wieden+Kennedy has created a tagline and a concept that has legs. “Our goal will be a multi-year focus on this core message that design is never done,” he says. “We’ll refresh the creative as needed, but we want to stick to that core principle.”