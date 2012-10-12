New One Kings Lane Campaign Maintains That “Design Is Never Done”

One Kings Lane sells premium home decor items online, everything from pillows and lounge chairs to vintage European posters, and until now the company has relied on direct response advertising and PR to build its customer base. But this weekend the flash sales site is launching its first-ever national brand campaign, created by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

Why now? “We really wanted to get our foundation in a good place as it relates to the site and the merchandise, and we feel like after three years we’re ready, and now it’s really time to get loud with our story,” says One Kings Lane CMO Greg Fant.

The theme of the campaign is “Design is Never Done.” Wieden+Kennedy creative director Julia Leach remembers spotting those four words on one of her creative team’s general write-ups during the development phase of the campaign and pouncing on the idea. “When I saw that phrase, I isolated it really quickly,” she says, “and we just built on it.”

Fant says Design is Never Done is on target because the type of home décor enthusiast who shops on One Kings Lane is always on the lookout for something new and interesting. “For them, design never ends,” Fant says.

The concept will first be seen in action in “The Broken Lamp.” Making its television debut during this Sunday’s episode of the ABC series Revenge, the commercial begins with a dog tipping over–and breaking–a lamp in a woman’s bedroom. She replaces it, and as time goes on, we see the room’s decor evolve with the addition of bedding, artwork, pillows, a rug, and a canvas bag full of toys as her family grows.

“The Move-In,” another spot breaking soon, depicts a couple moving in together and combining their tastes, and there are plans to produce a third commercial featuring empty nesters in 2013.

The varying ages and life stages of the people featured in the television spots speak to the fact that One Kings Lane is frequented by visitors of all ages. “One Kings Lane is age agnostic,” Leach says.