Adorable Kids, Skydiving Granny Star In Fidelity’s “Saving Stories”

When asking people to trust your bank with their retirement savings, it’s best not to appear too whimsical. So Fidelity Investments is walking a fine line with its new web video featuring adorable child actors and a spunky, skydiving grandma.

But like a lot of retirement-services companies, Fidelity is looking to “reframe the conversation around investing in a more relatable, emotionally connected way,” says Adam Rubin, a creative director at Firstborn, the agency that co-created the new campaign. As important as retirement is, says Rubin, the “market is so saturated with clinical financial messaging that average people just tune it out.”

Fidelity’s solution? A nearly five-minute video called “Saving Stories” that centers on the personal financial triumphs of Marian Barnett, a 91-year-old Florida woman who rides motorcycles, survived cancer, served in the military and recently saved enough money to fulfill a lifelong dream of jumping out of an airplane with her granddaughter.

Throughout the video, which Fidelity debuted on YouTube earlier this week, child performers–using ill-fitting costumes and oversize props–act out Barnett’s stories of small financial triumphs.

“You can just sit and do nothing,” says Barnett in the video. “But if I sit and do nothing I’m bored. I’d rather save my money and jump out of an airplane again. That’s more fun.”

The message is that investing requires some work, but not a lot of sophistication. And the rewards are a richer, more satisfying life. “Hopefully Marian’s story can show people what can happen if you just take a few hours each month to consider saving for the future,” says Rubin.

The inspiration for the video came in part from Barnett herself, says Rubin. The agency team found her while searching newspapers for stories of people who were “living out their golden years to the fullest,” he says.