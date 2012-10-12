Busy Day? Here Are Some Great, One-Second Films For You

Everything is getting shorter these days. Well, not everything; have you seen The Master? Still though, blog posts are being compressed into tweets, video clips are getting reduced to GIFs, and phone conversations are often pared down to text messages. The way that we choose to express ourselves is changing to fit the harried pace of modern communication and the attendant drop in attention spans. Now this era has found perhaps its most appropriate form of animation.
London-based studio Animade recently unveiled a new channel on Vimeo called Full Secs. Each piece on the channel consists of a title card, often a double entendre or some other form of wordplay, followed by a single second’s worth of animation demonstrating the idea. The project is as barebones as it gets in terms of structure, but the confinement often inspires the animators involved to imaginative heights. In the spirit of brevity, I will say no more. Have a look through some of the animations in the video slide show above.