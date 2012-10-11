10×10 Initiates A Global Action Campaign Promoting The Education Of Girls

This week marks the launch 10×10 Girl Rising , a global action campaign that’s all about bringing education to girls living in developing nations. The campaign got underway last night with an event held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, and today, which happens to be the International Day of the Girl, 10×10’s partners and supporters will host more than 500 events all around the globe in support of the campaign.

“Educate Girls. Change the World.” That’s the tagline of the effort spearheaded by 10×10, a movement created by a media-savvy group made up of former ABC News journalists, The Documentary Group and investor and philanthropist Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions. Intel Corporation is a strategic partner, and 10×10 has established links with a network of NGOs ranging from Afghan Connection to A New Day in Cambodia. The group has also brought on marketing agency of record, Trailer Park/goodness Mfg.

A documentary titled Girl Rising is at the core of the new campaign. The trailer was shown at the Paley Center gathering last night. Recently acquired by the newly-formed CNN Films, Girl Rising will premiere on CNN and CNN International in spring 2013. It is slated for a theatrical run in the spring/summer 2013, too.

Directed by Richard E. Robbins (Academy Award nominee for Operation Homecoming: Writing The Wartime Experience) and executive produced by Tom Yellin and Holly Gordon of The Documentary Group and Vulcan Productions’ Allen, the film introduces viewers to 10 girls from 10 countries– from India to Peru to Haiti–trying to get an education. Women writers from each country represented in the film helped to craft the stories, and celebrities including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez lent their voices to the project.





“It’s all about leveraging the power of storytelling to make an emotional connection with people,” says Rick Eiserman, CEO of Trailer Park/goodness Mfg. The two companies, which operate in tandem under one roof as an entertainment marketing specialist and creative agency, are marketing the Girl Rising global action campaign as the agency of record for 10×10. To that end, the agency is producing a range of content– from digital books to educational videos–using footage from the Girl Rising film as well as video shot at various 10×10 events. Much of the content will be promoted via social channels, including Facebook and Twitter.

Producing the content is quite a complex process given that it is being customized for local markets because what works in say, India, might not be as relatable in Peru or Haiti. “We are going in and working with partners in the local markets. So we know what the barriers are to girls getting an education, and we can customize the stories around relevant issues, and obviously there are cultural things that we must customize or avoid based on that particular market,” Eiserman explains. “The content is also customized from a language standpoint.”

The roll-out of this content will take the campaign through spring and summer. In stage two of the campaign, the focus will shift to giving 10×10 partners and supporters content that they can shape on their own. “We are going to put it out there beyond mass media and get it to the local level in the countries where we need to make the biggest impact,” Eiserman says.