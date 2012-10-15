From Darwin To Meme: How A Catchphrase Catches On

Doesn’t matter if you own the sneakers or personally subscribe to the runners’ school of aspiration. Nike’s cattle prod leaps from one brain to another brain to your brain with the ease of every other earworm, welcome or not, in history. That’s how memes have always worked, since long before the Internet.

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins gave it a name: “When you plant a fertile meme in my mind (a tune, idea, catchphrase, or fashion) you literally parasitize my brain, turning it into a vehicle for the meme’s propagation in just the way that a virus may parasitize the genetic mechanism of a host cell. And this isn’t just a way of talking–the meme for, say, ‘belief in life after death’ is actually realized physically, millions of times over, as a structure in the nervous systems of individual men the world over.”

Scientists and communication theorists called it an over-simplification–an analogy used to turn the highly complex interplay of populations, collective knowledge, and social movements into a digestible nugget. And scientists and theorists don’t have much time for digestible nuggets. They deal in the currency of complex interplay.

Is there a middle ground? Ever since reading The Meme Machine and Thought Contagion, I’ve appreciated Dawkins’ reasonably fair analogy. It gives us a hook with which to understand how “Bueller…. Bueller…” became a universal high school spoof, or how reduce/reuse/recycle went from offhand tagline to lapel button of good citizenship. I am an interaction designer for a marketing agency, but I also studied evolution. So let’s take what’s useful about Dawkins’ simplification and build on it.

Marketing taps into shared ideals between brands and customers to encourage trends, ideas, and behaviors to spread. If we understand what makes a meme stick–inspire a purchase, encourage word-of-mouth, or change behavior or opinion–we can repeat that stickiness.

Dawkins suggested the “what” of memes. I’m interested in the “how”–I’m tempted to build on his gene analogy, adding to it a more complete ecosystem of ideas, broadcasters, and recipients. It’s my instinct to add context to the nugget–place, setting, environment.