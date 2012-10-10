How Chris Hardwick Persuaded Tom Hanks To Appear On His Podcast

In something of a reversal, Tom Hanks was the one following the footsteps of his actor son, Colin Hanks , when he appeared on the October 8th episode of The Nerdist podcast. Although Chris Hardwick ‘s show has been no stranger to big names in the past (hello, Tina Fey ), scoring an appearance from one of America’s all-time best-loved actors is still an enormous coup–casting legitimacy not only unto Hardwick’s show, but podcasting as a medium. It took a little convincing to get him on the show, however.

Hardwick pursued Hanks not with the intensity and persistence of Captain Ahab, but with an overtly friendly gesture (or “bribe,” if you will). The comedian discovered Hanks’ love of vintage typewriters through means unknown, and sent the actor a 1934 Smith Corona typewriter. The gift arrived with a polite plea for Hanks to make an appearance on Hardwick’s podcast, presumably to nerd out about the film Splash.

Although some say that bribery, ahem, gifting is no way to land an interview, the results in this instance speak for themselves. Hanks agreed to appear on the podcast, which Hardwick co-hosts with Jonah Ray and Matt Mira. Read the note below for the actor’s full response.





[Base Typewriter Image: Losevsky Photo and Video via Shutterstock]