How Do You Enjoy A Downpour Without Getting Wet? Welcome To The Rain Room

After the wettest summer in living memory, the Rain Room, a new art installation at London arts center The Barbican , promises what must be every Briton’s dream: a chance to control a torrential downpour of rain. The installation, created by arts collective rAndom International, lets visitors walk through rain without getting wet–which perhaps explains why in just five days since opening it’s proven so popular people are queuing for two hours to get in.

Visitors to Rain Room, developed for The Barbican’s The Curve exhibition space, approach through a darkened corridor that echoes with the sound of pouring rain. The first thing they see is the shadows of people ahead already standing by and in the rain. But take a few paces more and they will see a 100-meter-square space filled with geometrically perfect rainfall–2,500 liters of water falling from the ceiling at 1,000 liters per minute, to be precise.

“We came up with the idea three years ago when brainstorming for another project which involved printing with water drops released onto water-reactive surfaces,” explains rAndom international cofounder and director Hannes Koch. “We realized if you can print by dropping water droplets onto a surface, we could also make it rain. We thought how cool would it be to make it rain inside, and to be able to stand inside that rain without getting wet.”

The idea was simple. Implementation, however, was anything but. It took the south London-based art collective two years to develop the technical system that would allow them to make it rain indoors. Two years were also spent honing the idea into an installation appropriate for The Curve’s particular dimensions and space.

“An important first step was researching how and why it rains, what rain drops look like and how they behave, and how to create a single rain drop,” adds Koch, part of the lead team on the project which also included do-directors Stuart Wood and Florian Ortkrass–the three founded rAndom in 2005 after meeting at the Royal College of Art–and lead engineer Peter Dalton, who joined rAndom as Designer in 2009.

One major challenge was to re-create rainfall–which requires a typical fall of 12 meters to generate its average speed–in a room with only a four-meter roof drop. Another was the health and safety issues raised by the presence of standing water in a public space and the bacteria that can accumulate within it. Such issues were resolved, however, with extensive prototyping and financial backing from The Franco Foundation.

Rain Room’s biggest surprise, of course, is the chance to walk through rain without getting wet. This is achieved with the use of eight industrial-grade, 3-D depth cameras positioned along each side of the ceiling. When someone walks beneath, the sensors track the movement and the valves through which the rain comes are turned on and off accordingly. The net effect for the visitor is the sensation that their body is repelling the rain itself.