Animated Short Shows How Surviving Tropical Forests Are Like War Veterans

There was a time when 62% of Brazil was covered by the trees of the Atlantic Forest. Much of it has since been paved over in the name of progress. It’s a familiar story, though one not often told as vividly as it is in a new ad for Brazilian organization SOS Atlantic Forest Foundation .





Created by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi the new ad aims to inspire people to preserve the remaining areas of tropical forest with an animated depiction of the life and death struggle the Atlantic Forest has faced. In the spot, heavily armed soldiers in camouflaged business suits and gleaming gold watches unleash a vicious assault on the Brazilian forest. Gradually, it becomes clear that what’s rising up in place are shopping malls and other buildings, and the surviving trees are depicted as war veterans. It’s a stark call to action, in the form of an animated action movie where the good guys are losing.



