Calling All Wes Cravens: Vimeo and Lionsgate Spawn a Spoof Horror Film Competition

This past spring’s Joss Whedon -penned The Cabin in the Woods was a twisty labyrinth of a horror movie. It didn’t just go for scares; it also neatly dissected the whole horror genre in a satirical way, without reducing it to Scary Movie 4 -type reference-dropping. Now the studio behind the film is asking how your movie might stack up.

Lionsgate and video-sharing site Vimeo have teamed up for The Cabin in the Woods spoof horror film competition. With a $10,000 prize at stake, aspiring John Carpenters can submit their scary-funny mini-masterpieces for contention. While the word ‘spoof’ implies that the contest is open to slightly less nuanced parodic takes on horror than that of Cabin, the winner will likely be someone who can similarly give the judges’ brains a workout too.

Better hurry up, though: the contest closes on October 23.



