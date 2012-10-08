Multiple Questloves Bring It For The 2012 AdColor Awards

You just survived Ad Week–and barely at that–so its understandable why you might not be thrilled about schlepping out to Vegas for The 2012 ADCOLOR Awards . Perhaps Questlove can entice you to go, though.

Created by agency TBWA/Chiat/Day NY, a new clip for the nonprofit organization that promotes diversity in advertising features the well-coiffed Roots party-starter drumming away. While Quest’s voiceover recounts being born into a show business style with his doo-wop singer dad, little swaths of blue and red slowly seep into the frame. Eventually, multiple dynamic drummers appear, begging the question: Why do Justin Bieber and Katy Perry have 3-D concert movies while Questlove does not?