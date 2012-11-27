advertisement
John Travolta, Olivia Newton John Look Super Normal On Their Christmas Album Cover

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

It’s so strange that John Travolta is putting a still-thriving movie career on hold to pursue daytime talk show success with Olivia Newton John as his co-host. It’s an unlikely move, to be sure, but Travolta hasn’t exactly been known for taking the predictable route in the– What? You mean that’s not a promotional still for the forthcoming TV show, Born to Hand Jive? It’s the Christmas album that the former Grease co-stars decided to make in 2012 for some reason? Oh, okay, makes perfect sense.

Also, John Travolta’s hair does not look the way hair looks on a person.


