John Travolta, Olivia Newton John Look Super Normal On Their Christmas Album Cover





It’s so strange that John Travolta is putting a still-thriving movie career on hold to pursue daytime talk show success with Olivia Newton John as his co-host. It’s an unlikely move, to be sure, but Travolta hasn’t exactly been known for taking the predictable route in the– What? You mean that’s not a promotional still for the forthcoming TV show, Born to Hand Jive? It’s the Christmas album that the former Grease co-stars decided to make in 2012 for some reason? Oh, okay, makes perfect sense.