Watch Logan Couture Create A Self-Portrait Using Only Hockey Pucks

In a new ad for NHLPA hockey gear, created by Toronto-based agency Lowe Roche, San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture and a young friend spend an afternoon relentlessly pounding pucks against an 8’x7′ garage door. As the paint chips fly from all of the abuse, a subtle pattern begins to emerge: Couture (and to a lesser degree, his tiny assistant) is so accurate that the remaining paint on the door forms an image of his own face.

According to the agency, the door had been freshly painted four days earlier, which helped facilitate easier chipping action. In order to ensure that Couture wasn’t just blindly wailing away, a local artist used a laser pointer pen to help guide the hockey player’s aim. Logan signed the door when he was through (it took four hours) and the portrait will now be hung at the Lucan Arena in his hometown, where it will perhaps inspire young children to destroy their own garage doors one day.