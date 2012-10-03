Flee The U.S. With JetBlue If The Presidential Election Doesn’t Go Your Way

How many of us have sworn that we would pick up and leave the country if our candidate didn’t win the presidential election? Well, JetBlue is actually offering free flights to people who do want to say so long to the U.S.–at least temporarily–if things don’t go their way on November 6. The giveaway is part of an “Election Protection”-themed campaign created by Mullen that takes off today.

Anyone interested in winning a free flight to one of 21 international destinations can visit jetblue.com/electionprotection, vote for either the Donkey or the Elephant through November 5, then select the sunny destination–choices include the Bahamas, Mexico, Jamaica, and Turks & Caicos–they’d like to flee to if their man comes up short.

The Election Protection site offers real-time poll results–the Donkey had a big lead the last time we checked–as well as a real-time heat map showing which destinations are proving to be the most popular picks. There is also a live feed of election chatter from Twitter culled through #JetBlueElectionProtection.

After the results of the real presidential election have been announced on November 6, JetBlue will give out 1,006 roundtrip flight certificates on November 7 to voters whose candidate lost. It should be noted that contest winners will be awarded roundtrip tickets because they are only going on a temporary vacation–JetBlue doesn’t really want to foster a mass exodus from the country. The goal of the campaign is to simply highlight all of the beautiful, sunny places to which JetBlue provides nonstop service.

In addition to using TV, radio, digital, and mobile, JetBlue will also send brand ambassadors out onto the streets of New York City October 17-23, with the goal of encouraging people to play an active role in our democracy and signing them up for JetBlue’s Election Protection.