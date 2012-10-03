Cravat-Wearing Crooner Will Be Here All Week (In Kayak’s Ad)

Vacation-planning destination Kayak.com doesn’t just make flight arrangements, it also helps users reserve hotel rooms. In order to highlight this aspect of the service, the company’s latest ad looks, once again, to that legendary hotel mainstay: the horny, drunken crooner.

“This is the way we used to do it before Kayak,” the lounge lizard, made entirely of cheese, informs his pianist before launching into song. Unfortunately for whoever is out there in the audience (besides us, of course) this song is both a plea for a lady’s room to stay in, and the hopeful occupant’s specific requirements for said room, which include a bidet for his “funky bowels.”

The new spot is New York-based agency Barton F. Graf 9000‘s latest work for Kayak.com and a follow-up to a 30-second spot that introduced the crooner character. The new, longer, spot will air in the same ad break as the original, so the spots act as oleaginous bookends.

Previous ads sought to help folks book vacations using only their minds and also during brain surgery.

Watch another Kayak ad from BFG9000 below.