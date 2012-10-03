AMC Whets “Walking Dead” Fans’ Ravenous Appetites With Webisodes

Much like a freshly reanimated corpse about to wreak havoc on some citizenry, The Walking Dead has revived last year’s webisode formula in advance of its rapidly approaching third season.

AMC’s zombie hit is returning on October 14th, but until then, fans will have Cold Storage to tide them over. The new four-part series of webisodes, directed by veteran effects producer Greg Nicotero, emerged online this week, centering on a character named Chase who hides out in an abandoned storage facility during the early days of the zombie apocalypse. Cool hiding place, Chase. I bet the zombies won’t ever think to check in there.

Watch the first of the Cold Storage webisodes below.