“The Simpsons” Opening Credits Now Being Couch-Sourced

There are a few things that change in every iteration of The Simpsons‘ opening credits sequence. Among them: the message Bart writes on the chalkboard, the song Lisa plays on her sax, and the family’s thwarted attempt to settle into the living room couch at the end. Bart’s boards are often clever, and Lisa’s sax playing is… fine, but the main attraction is the couch gag, which can sometimes stretch out to a couple minutes’ length, depending on how playful a mood the animators are in. As the show embarks upon its 24th season, however, the Simpsons team is leaving at least one episode’s couch gag up to fans.

In 100 words or less, aspiring couch-sourcers must describe their ideal gag, and submit it to the dedicated site. Out of all the entries, one winner will be selected to have theirs animated, joining the ranks of luminaries such as Banksy and Bill Plympton, who’ve gotten to pinch-hit this gag before. It better be good, though, because even the sample entry the contest-runners offer is rock-solid.

There was a similar contest for the show’s 20th season; however, that one involved filming a live-action version of the scene, and the winner never got a cool animated version and bragging rights forever and ever.

Watch a short video for the new couch gag contest below.