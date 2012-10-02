See Inside Fast Company’s Offices (Or Anywhere Else) With “Google Earth For Instagram,” WorldCam

There comes a point in many a man’s life when he wonders what is happening at the Playboy Mansion. Is there a chili carnival? Is Pauly Shore still there somehow? As it turns out, though, this is what’s been going on at the Playboy Mansion lately, and that information is available thanks to WorldCam .

A couple months ago, This Is Now gathered Instagram images from around the world to show the basic vibe of several regions at any given time. WorldCam, on the other hand, zeroes in on just about any given location–your favorite restaurant, your competitor’s offices, a famous landmark, Fast Company HQ–to reveal on-site Instagram intelligence, with pinpoint accuracy. It’s kind of like Google Earth, only with Instagram feeds instead of satellites.





WorldCam is the creation of a pair of Swedish creatives, Per Stenius and Oskar Sundberg, who work in the ad world and explore their own projects, like this, under the banner of Kindalikeabigdeal. “We were just frustrated that there wasn’t any easy way to see all the latest Instagram photos taken at a specific location,” says Stenius. “And wouldn’t it be fun if you could see all the latest photos from the Taj Mahal, or Madison Square Garden, or a crazy club in Vegas and so on.”

Sundberg says the team used Geonames.org for geographical search, Foursquare for the location search, and Instagram for the photos themselves. “It can be a bit messy working with a range of APIs like this, but it went surprisingly smooth, and had a prototype up and running very quickly,” says Sundberg. “Me and Per are a bit obsessed with the details, however, so we’ve spent so much time moving things around just a little bit in all directions possible.”