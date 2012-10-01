Seth MacFarlane’s Dad Couldn’t Care Less That He’s Hosting The 2013 Academy Awards

Seth MacFarlane is having quite a year. He made a hit movie , got profiled by The New Yorker, hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live to warm reviews , he’s dating Daenerys Targaryen and to top it all off, now he’s been asked to host next year’s Academy Award ceremony. But there seems to be one person who isn’t so impressed with the multi-hyphenate: his father.

In a video timed to coincide with the announcement of his hosting duties, the director/actor/writer/crooner breaks the good news to his father (who looks like a white-haired Gene Shalit) over a friendly chat. Unfortunately for the overachieving son, this news takes a backseat to the real order of the day: a motherlode of lightly used bathing suits the elder MacFarlane is generously willing to part with. One hopes the Family Guy-creator will be able to draw from the experience when contending with the legions of snarky bloggers live-tweeting his Oscar performance next spring.