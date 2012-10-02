Cats Tune In, Turn On, and Drop Out Of New Litter Genie Ad

We all know that catnip makes every day a little bit more like a Phish concert for our feline friends, but it’s still nice to get a visual accompaniment.

The new ad for kitty litter disposal system Litter Genie takes the form of a Jefferson Airplane-style music video attributed to fictional band Walter and the Wizards. Agency JWT New York created the spot, which features cats in Merlin hats, cats wearing rabbit suits, a cat with a piece of bread for a face, and so many cats gazing off thoughtfully into the middle distance. The spot’s director, Keith Schofield, has experience drawing surprising performances out of animals, having previously directed “The Bark Side,” Volkswagen’s Super Bowl spot this past year.

The ad feels like something of a companion piece to the 2010 Friskies ad, “Adventureland,” which seemed way less rooted in the 1960s, but equally full of cats tripping their faces off.

Additionally, the Litter Genie campaign will include a site called “Pic of the Litter” on the popular, meme-y I Can Has Cheezburger network, which will host future musical ads and viewer submissions.