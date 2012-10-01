Learn The Social Media Strategies of American Express, Coke, and HBO This Wednesday

As Sabrina Caluori, vice president, social media and performance marketing at HBO said a few weeks back in an interview with us : “Social is not just a campaign extension but really, truly, it’s a 365-day-a-year job.”

Caluori is among the social wizards who will talk about what that job entails on Wednesday at our Fast Company/Co.Create Social Media Strategy Session during Advertising Week.

The topic: Who better to consult for the secrets to cracking the social-media code than the heads of social media at the most socially savvy brands in the world. We’ve gathered the heads of social media at three top brands to talk about their social strategy and how to not only master Twitter and Facebook but to create a truly social brand.

The panelists:

Shari Forman, VP Global Social Media Strategy, American Express

Sabrina Caluori, VP Social Media and Performance Marketing, HBO

Laura Houghton, Senior Social Media Manager, Coca-Cola

Moderator: Me, Teressa Iezzi, editor, Co.Create

Join us Wednesday, October 3 at 3p.m. at the Liberty Theater at 234 West 42nd St. For more information and to register, visit the Advertising Week site.

