Cloud’s Journey Reminds Us What Happens When We Drink Guinness. (No, Not Like That.)

In a new ad for Guinness, a lone cloud breaks free from the petty squabbles of all other sky-dwellers and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. Our hero travels over the seas, through power lines, inside cramped alleyways between buildings, and even inside a parking garage–cementing its individuality along the way.

“The more he saw, the more he did,” a narrator says of the apparently male mass of vapor as it hovers around the city like a parade float, thus exemplifying the brand’s tagline, “Made of More.” Peter Thwaites of London-based production house Gorgeous directed the cinematic new spot for agency AMV BBDO.

The new tagline is also supplemented by a print and outdoor campaign featuring gorgeous photos shot by Nadav Kander, showing other beings of nature that harness their inner greatness. Have a look at these images in the slide show above.



