Get Your Head In The Game With Tresemme’s Hairdo How-Tos

When it comes to hair, most women are stuck in a rut. Same hair color, same style, same always. While the possibilities might seem endless, the reality is even the most effortless-looking locks require a degree of hairstyling know-how. Understanding this critical disconnect when it comes to attaining salon quality hair at home, Unilever brand TRESemmé has launched its Style Studio , an informational online destination to help women tease out how to achieve a variety of looks.

Part of the brand’s large digital push, including web series TRESemmé Style Setters, and the introduction of Pinterest and Instagram brand pages, the site, from digital agency Noise, offers two distinct tools: an Instant Styler that allows you to upload a photo and imagine yourself with a variety of different hairstyles; and How-To videos. In truth, the Instant Styler is more novelty than utility as the available styles and functionality of various tools–that are meant to let you curl, straighten, brush or blow-dry a new mane of hair–don’t realistically impart a new look on your photo, leaving too much the to the imagination.

The How-To Videos, however, are an excellent one-stop resource for successfully trying new styling techniques. Over 100 videos, hosted by expert stylist Tyler Laswell, provide step-by-step instructions, including which styling tools (and TRESemmé products, of course!) are needed to accomplish the look. An excellent companion features is the mirror view, which launches your webcam, allowing you to follow along right in front of your computer. Videos can be played continuously or step-by-step where the video will stop momentarily until you’re ready to move on. Filters allow women to home in on their particular type or length of hair and desired look.

Style Studio is the kind of utility that speaks to the brand’s audience. Women have long turned to the web for upping their fashion game, as evidenced by the countless DIY videos offering sisterly style advice. Here, TRESemmé takes the search-work out of self-styling and puts its products perfectly front-of-mind. If watching a few of these videos doesn’t convince you that you simply must get TRESemmé’s Climate Protection Finishing Spray, at least your next bun will look better.