“Question Generator” App Advertises That You Know What You’re Talking About During Advertising Week

The 9th annual Advertising Week is upon us, bringing along with it more than 200 events and panel discussions in midtown Manhattan (including a panel on Building A Social Brand with our very own Teressa Iezzi in discussion with the heads of social media from Coke, HBO, and American Express. It’s happening Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 3p.m. ). Many of these meetings of the minds will also be followed by Q&A sessions, which can sometimes leave attendees tongue-tied depending on how impenetrable the subject matter. Not this year, though.

Created by Minneapolis-based agency, Colle+McVoy, the Conference Question Generator app is here to provide passable questions for any moment during the week where it seems like you should be more engaged, but can’t be bothered. (For some attendees, this will probably be all of the moments.)

Somewhat reminiscent of “WTF Is My SXSW Panel,” the app is a slot machine-like spinning tri-section of verbiage that gathers buzzwords, hot topics, and standard-issue business-speak to craft humdingers like “Can I pay a specialty vendor to optimize sexy media planners?” It also gives users the option to play around with and rephrase given questions. (The above, for example, can be converted to “What advice would you give to have sexy media planners?”).

The app also gives users the option to tweet their questions, automatically affixing them with the hashtags #AWIX and #DearAdExperts in the event that they’re also expected to be repping inquisitiveness in the social space.