Pyongyang Style: “Comrade Kim Goes Flying” Straight Out Of North Korea

One missile is a failure–a heavily promoted satellite disintegrating soon after its launch from a rural North Korean pad located five hours by train from the capital city of Pyongyang. The other is a cinematic rocket known as Comrade Kim Goes Flying, soaring free of the 38th Parallel and reaching audiences as far away as Toronto as well as South Korean crowds at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival.

As the world practices its horsey dance thanks to South Korea’s K-pop phenomenon PSY and his smash hit song “Gangnam Style,” from the forbidden world of Pyongyang comes a pop movie moment, DPRK style; a new film six years in the making that shows North Korea in a surprisingly gentle light.

Belgian producer Anja Daelemans and British filmmaker Nicholas Bonner collaborated with North Korean director Kim Gwang-hun and an ensemble of North Korean screenwriters and crew to make history in the world’s most reclusive nation. Comrade Kim, the tale of coal miner Kim Yong-mi (Han Jong-sim) who aspires to join the national circus as a great trapeze artist, is the first North Korean movie to be entirely financed by Western producers and edited outside the country.





A day after the highly publicized Asian Film Summit brought together major Hollywood producers like Harvey Weinstein and superstars like Jackie Chan to help promote future Asian film business at Toronto’s recently opened Shangri-La Hotel, Booner, Daelemans and I meet a few blocks away from the luxury tower, inside the lobby of the modest Marriot Residence Inn, a far less showy venue, closer to the DPKR spirit. Bonner and Daelemans are all grins; still reeling from the enthusiastic response at the film’s debut public screening and the Toronto crowd’s warm cheers after they read a thank-you letter from the lead actress Han. But producing the film was no laughing matter–in a land where outsiders are frequently looked upon as spies, Bonner and Daelemans took the job of movie producers to risky heights. “You’re dealing with North Koreans and you’re arguing and you’re having ups and downs,” Bonner says. “There’s a saying in North Korea that you go from the mountain to more mountains and that’s true. But in the end, you’re dealing with filmmakers and having these great debates about this female character we created.”





In Comrade Kim, real-life trapeze performer Han Jong-sim makes a lovable heroine in a pearly white tracksuit–something of a Communist flashback to Doris Day, perhaps with even more pep. The film reveals the boulevards of Pyongyang as traffic-free and members of the Pyongyang Trapeze Troupe as dedicated performers, and it’s all enhanced with bursts of animation and a heavy dollop of propaganda featuring happy miners and steel factory workers.

It’s an interesting time to release a North Korean movie. International sanctions remain in place due to the military actions of Pyongyang generals. Yet, government officials make an unusual and very public request to South Korea for food aid to help deal with ongoing famine struggles. It’s a challenge for those in the business of making movies.

Yet, despite the tremendous challenges, Bonner and Daelemans are ambassadors of capitalist entertainment, making a movie they hope will be a financial success with international audiences. Acting as almost de facto North Korea representatives, they have something to discuss about the secret nation other than dictator tirades, ballistic missiles, and uranium enrichment facilities.They’re also the first filmmakers to introduce digital technology to North Korean film crews, who have never shot 35mm film with sync sound recording or edited a film digitally using AVID technology.