Method Provides Evidence of Laundry Wizardry In Musical New Ad

The mononymous spokes-singer Noah is back with another musical tribute to environment-friendly cleaning brand Method.

This time around, our handsomely bearded singer seems to be inspired by the 1970s in general, and the band Styx in particular. The spot features cheesy graphics of galaxies transposed over the decidedly un-cosmic imagery of a washing machine. Created by agency Mekanism, the new spot is just one in a series of nine music-leaning vignettes Method is rolling out to promote its line of laundry products.

Watch another of the recent Method musical ads below.