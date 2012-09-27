Behind The Scenes Of Joey Ramone’s Posthumous Love Letter To New York

The question: How do you shoot a music video for an artist who has been dead for more than 11 years?

The answer: Take thousands of still photographs of the late artist’s friends, colleagues, fans, and random strangers in assorted poses throughout New York City and piece them together to create a stop-motion tribute film in the spirit of the artist and the song.

At least that was the approach taken by award-winning director Greg Jardin when he directed the recently released video for the late rocker Joey Ramone’s “New York City.”

“We had to do something without the artist’s involvement, but that would pay homage to the artist,” said Jardin, who first gained acclaim for his stop-motion music video for Kina Grannis’ “In Your Arms.”





Though Ramone died in 2001, his posthumous album, “…ya know?” was released last spring.

What better way to pay homage to the legendary Ramones frontman than to showcase the city he called home? “The song was a love letter to New York,” said Jardin, who shot the video throughout New York City, including Times Square, Joey Ramone Place in the East Village, and Forest Hills, Queens, where Joey Ramone and his bandmates grew up.