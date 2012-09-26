In a Pinch, This Coca-Cola Ad Doubles As An iPod Dock

If MacGyver were trapped on a desert island, he would probably be able to figure out a way to turn his rolled up magazine into an amplifier for the iPod that he would definitely have on him. Most of us probably would not be able to do the same; that is, not unless we had the right magazine.
Inside the latest issue of Capricho Magazine, there’s an ad for Coca-Cola.FM, celebrating the South American radio venture’s one year anniversary. Created by JWT Brazil, this particular ad is a bit unusual in that it is serves as a functional amplifier. With a bit of arts-and-crafts class maneuvering and folding, you can turn the ad into a makeshift iPod dock that might not exactly rock a full-on party, but will at least stand in for headphones for a while.