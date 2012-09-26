Barnardo’s Facebook Page Lets You Rewrite A Story Of Abuse

Barnardo’s , the U.K. organization that works to defend children against abuse, is asking supporters to believe in their own ability to make a difference, and they’re demonstrating it on Facebook.

Right now, on the company’s public profile, a girl’s life story is prominently displayed. It is not a happy story. Unfortunately, the abuse described therein is typical for a too-high number of kids around the world. At a midpoint in the story, the victim writes “There were times when i just wanted someone to help me die.” Just as in real life, optimally, this is the point where Barnardo’s interjects.

A simple interaction allows viewers to change some key elements of the page which in turn change the ending of the girl’s story. Underscoring the point, a picture of the girl in question changes as the words change: from looking away to looking forward, and from withdrawn to hopeful.

The ad was created by BBH London, the agency behind several previous high profile efforts for the organization. Watch another spot from Barnardo’s and BBH below.