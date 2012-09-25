D Rose Returns To The Court–In This New Adidas Ad

Do you ever feel like the world revolves around you? Like it would literally stand still if you weren’t there? If you’re Derrick Rose, this vestigial childhood belief has been given some credence by a big new Adidas spot.

The new ad, “Wake Up,” from agency 180 L.A. and director Stacy Wall, depicts the people of Chicago brought to a standstill when Bulls all-star Rose was felled by injury earlier this year. They return to life, tentatively, with each stretch, push and lift Rose executes on his road to recovery.

The Chicago Bulls guard was taken out of commission for the remainder of last season with a torn ACL early in the playoffs, but Adidas has kept him in play off court with an ongoing campaign chronicling his rehab process, “The Return of D Rose.” The campaign is built around a series of web shorts featuring documentary footage and reflections from Rose on his recovery and has played out over YouTube and Adidas’ basketball site and social media channels.

This new spot, shot on location in Chicago and featuring archival footage from the fateful game, will air on TV starting next week, in support of the launch of Rose’s DRose 3 shoe and apparel collection (Rose appeared in a widely-viewed video breaking into tears at a launch event for the gear this month).

Though Rose isn’t expected to resume play until next year, the new ad forecasts the conclusion of the recovery process, depicting Rose’s triumphant return to the court.