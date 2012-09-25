Old Spice Mixes Business With Pleasure, Football With Breakfast, In Latest Ad

Trading up pectorally enhanced pitchman Terry Crews for the Green Bay Packers’ Greg Jennings, the latest from Old Spice is as delightfully weird as it ever was.

We’re not quite sure how “Champion”-flavored deodorant equates to mixing business with pleasure, but it doesn’t really matter as long as it includes the sight of a football star making a play while, literally, supporting a full bed and a sleeping girlfriend.

As usual with Wieden + Kennedy Portland‘s Old Spice ads, the fun lies in the quirky little details. Notice for instance that when Jennings begins his opening line with “A wise man once said…” he is holding a book entitled What Wise Men Say, featuring his own handsome face on the cover.

Watch another Old Spice commercial starring Greg Jennings below.