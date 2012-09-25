Curiosity Collections: If PBS Fans Like It Then They’re Gonna Put a Pin In It

PBS has long encouraged viewers to “Stay Curious.” Now the public broadcaster is using Pinterest as a way for people to stoke and channel their curiosity.

PBS is the latest nonprofit organization to use Pinterest for engaging fans online. Working with New York-based agency Campfire, the venerable TV channel is rolling out its “Curiosity Collections” campaign on the social scrapbooking site. A mix of online influencers from various backgrounds have been tasked with providing material across a host of categories that either relates to PBS programming, or appeals to those interested in it.

A pinned look at “Textile Analysis,” for instance, which is a detecting technique from the show The History Detectives, offers methodology and other information on the topic, as well as a video.

The cultural influencers who will be curating these pages include photographer and web designer Aimee Giese for Arts & Entertainment, education blogger Melissa Taylor for Explore, , Learn, and Play, home design blogger Nicole Balch for Food, Home & Hobbies, and Lego Artist Nathan Sawaya.

Fans of the channel and curiosity seekers of all kinds in general are cordially invited to re-pin anything of interest on their own pages. Those who lack Pinterest accounts need not fret, however, because PBS has them covered with a Facebook app, showing off all the pins.