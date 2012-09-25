The Story Behind The Popinator

Did the world of popcorn consumption really need a technological leap forward? The public and media response to The Popinator, a marketing stunt promoting Popcorn Indiana in which a whiz-bang contraption appears to automatically launch fluffy corn kernels on command, would suggest a resounding yes.

Launched via web video last week, The Popinator became something of a national fascination. With over 1.5 million views on YouTube and a parade of national news media fawning over the hands-free snacking solution, it seems there’s a market for an appliance that will launch popcorn directly into your mouth whenever you say “pop.”

Now, the folks behind what turned out to be a mild hoax are working on prototyping the machine for real.

The device was created by New York-based Thinkmodo, the specialists in digital-meets-physical spectacle that gave us stunts such as unleashing realistic zombies for AMC and for sending human figures flying over NYC as a promo for the feature film, Chronicle

Thinkmodo co-founder and creative director Michael Krivicka (one half of the two-person company along with partner James Percelay), says Popcorn Indiana originally approached the agency to come up with something to make its snack brand a little more famous.

“We went and visited them and had a tour of their facility. We realized pretty quickly the company is all about innovation in how they constantly improve their [product], so we wanted to do something cool and something we haven’t seen yet,” says Krivicka. “While we were walking around, we noticed all these people flinging popcorn at each other. It was a natural thing for us to think about creating something that shoots popcorn at people.”

He says The Popinator started as a “what-if.” “As we were designing the machine it started to look like it could work. With the video we just showed a proof of concept; we’re still working on making it real.”