Ears Are Weird: The New Apple iPhone 5 Ads

The voice of actor Jeff Daniels is the ideal conveyance for Apple attitude in the new campaign for the new iPhone 5.

Daniels, most recently associated with The Newsroom’s utterly condescending Will McAvoy, of course, has toned down the smugness but left in just enough self-satisfaction to suit the product (it’s Apple, after all) and to make Samsung users feel just the tiniest bit like Rick Santorum’s campaign advisor while still creating a friendly feeling.

The new series of spots, created by Apple agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab and directed by Mark Coppos and Rebecca Baehler, do what the best of the brand’s ads have done for years–provide a clean, cool demonstration of an outstanding product tempered with wit.

The spots zero in on the new iPhone’s physical attributes and new features. The core spot links the slimmer design of the phone to the design of the human hand; another spot focusing on the phone’s dimensions subtly suggests that Apple is exempt from the laws of physics.

