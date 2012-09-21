Sarah Silverman Is Back With A Message About Voter Supression

Silverman has lent her voice and comic sensibilities to the Obama campaign in past efforts, including “The Great Schlep,” an appeal to Jewish grandparents in Florida and “An Indecent Proposal,” a unique quid pro quo offer to billionaire Romney backer Sheldon Adelson. Here, the comedian issues a warning to the aforementioned demographic groups about the physical act that Republicans are looking to visit upon them via voter ID laws.

In the “Let My People Vote 2012/Nana Get A Gun,” Silverman delivers the bad news to holders of social security cards and veteran ID cards who expect to be able to vote, and encourages people in “voter suppression states” to sort their ID situation, even if requires getting a gun first.